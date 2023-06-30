Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $81.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 17.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $440.43 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.47. The company has a market capitalization of $328.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

