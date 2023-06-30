Shore Point Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.40. The company has a market cap of $352.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

