Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Increases By 315.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 315.2% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.74. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

