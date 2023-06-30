Short Interest in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Declines By 70.2%

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Akso Health Group Price Performance

Shares of AHG opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. Akso Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

Get Akso Health Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akso Health Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akso Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akso Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.