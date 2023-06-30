Short Interest in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Decreases By 98.4%

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the May 31st total of 197,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alarum Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ALAR opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $8.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Alarum Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $6.21.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Alarum Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.72% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Alarum Technologies

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Alarum Technologies from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access.

