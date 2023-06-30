Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Expands By 200.0%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AmeriCann Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACAN opened at $0.20 on Friday. AmeriCann has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.
About AmeriCann
