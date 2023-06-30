Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rises By 203.5%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 203.5% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.24. Basf has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Analysts predict that Basf will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,675.00%.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

