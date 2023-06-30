Short Interest in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Decreases By 61.9%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 1,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 447,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 414,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 125,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,027,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.