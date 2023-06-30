Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Decreases By 61.9%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:FTA opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.3006 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.