Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Decreases By 61.9%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FTA opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.3006 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $863,000.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

