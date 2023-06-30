Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Drops By 62.1%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

Shares of HFBL stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.47. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, CEO James R. Barlow bought 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,472.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $505,043.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

