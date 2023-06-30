Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Decreases By 97.3%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 122.59% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.95.

(Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.