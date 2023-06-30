Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Declines By 97.4%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the May 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Monarch Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GBARF opened at C$0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. Monarch Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.40.
About Monarch Mining
