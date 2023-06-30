Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Declines By 84.0%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Price Performance
UMGP stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Universal Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.12.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
