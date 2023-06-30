Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Declines By 84.0%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Price Performance

UMGP stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Universal Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

Universal Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.