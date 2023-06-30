Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Grows By 600.0%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VAT Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $43.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VACNY shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VAT Group in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VAT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in Valves and Global Service segments.

