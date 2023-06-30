Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rises By 400.0%

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNYFree Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Voestalpine Price Performance

Voestalpine stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Voestalpine Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. This is a boost from Voestalpine’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

About Voestalpine

(Free Report)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.