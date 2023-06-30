Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rises By 400.0%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Voestalpine Price Performance

Voestalpine stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Voestalpine Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. This is a boost from Voestalpine’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

