Short Interest in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Expands By 1,423.2%

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, an increase of 1,423.2% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vox Royalty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty in the first quarter worth $44,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vox Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vox Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Vox Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $3,174,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty in the first quarter valued at $6,644,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vox Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Vox Royalty stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Vox Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

Vox Royalty Increases Dividend

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This is a positive change from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vox Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Vox Royalty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

