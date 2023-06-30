Short Interest in WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Increases By 472.5%

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 472.5% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 17.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
WeTrade Group Stock Performance
WeTrade Group stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60. WeTrade Group has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9,342.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeTrade Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239,778 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeTrade Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 3,842.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 806,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 786,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 958.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About WeTrade Group
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WeTrade Group
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for WeTrade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeTrade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.