Short Interest in Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Expands By 664.7%

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 664.7% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wishpond Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of WPNDF stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48. Wishpond Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$0.64.
About Wishpond Technologies
