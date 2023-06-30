Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Drops By 78.5%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Shares of WTKWY opened at $125.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $135.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average is $117.74.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Featured Articles

