Short Interest in Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Declines By 93.0%

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the May 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yankuang Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $27.78 on Friday. Yankuang Energy Group has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16.

Yankuang Energy Group Increases Dividend

Yankuang Energy Group’s stock is set to split on Thursday, August 10th. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.5657 dividend. This is a boost from Yankuang Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; produces and sells chemicals and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

Further Reading

