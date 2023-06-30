Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) versus American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Financial Survey

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Simmons First National and American Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 1 0 0 2.00 American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simmons First National presently has a consensus price target of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 42.67%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than American Bank.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Simmons First National pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

13.1% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 20.55% 8.52% 1.02% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simmons First National and American Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $1.03 billion 2.18 $256.41 million $1.85 9.54 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simmons First National beats American Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simmons First National

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company also provides ATM services; Internet and mobile banking platforms; overdraft facilities; and safe deposit boxes. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

About American Bank

(Free Report)

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.