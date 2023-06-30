Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

SMPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock worth $2,492,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 42,430 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $2,532,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 762,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

