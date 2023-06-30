SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $70.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.53.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 437.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

