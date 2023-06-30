Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Sleep Number Trading Up 2.2 %

SNBR stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $594.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sleep Number by 287.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

