SM Energy (SM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

SM Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 45.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SM Energy has a payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SM Energy to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 4.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 79,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

