SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SMART Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.08 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,793 shares of company stock valued at $847,394. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,056,000 after purchasing an additional 222,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after acquiring an additional 356,735 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,041,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 662,841 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 97.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 525,616 shares during the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

