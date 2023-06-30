SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.55 million. SMART Global also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SMART Global from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SMART Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGH opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.08 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,793 shares of company stock worth $847,394. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,056,000 after purchasing an additional 222,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SMART Global by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 356,735 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 323.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 662,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SMART Global by 97.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 525,616 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

