Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.32.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $175.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.14. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,650.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,476.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

