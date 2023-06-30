SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOFI. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $785,175.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,617.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

