Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Trading Up 8.2%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) shares were up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 194,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 242,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 318.58 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 830,887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

