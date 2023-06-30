Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 624 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 12,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $476.44 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.86. The company has a market cap of $443.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

