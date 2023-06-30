State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 63,736 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,736 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RXO were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,016,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $27,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $26,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $25,891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $20,030,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RXO. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

