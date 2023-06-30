State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 526 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Citigroup raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.45.

Insider Activity

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $172.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $180.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.06.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.