State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 930 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 43.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,121,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after purchasing an additional 970,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $83.21 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,343 shares of company stock valued at $22,840,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

