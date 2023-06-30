Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

Insider Transactions at Stem

Stem Price Performance

In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 14,003 shares of company stock worth $71,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STEM opened at $5.66 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Stem’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Stem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

