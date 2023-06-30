Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.46.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $408.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

