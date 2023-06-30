StockNews.com Downgrades Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

BDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $260.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

