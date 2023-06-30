StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of AINC opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.



Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

