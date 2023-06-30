StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

