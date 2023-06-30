StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 0.6 %
Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aspira Women's Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
