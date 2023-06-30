StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 1,284.52%. On average, analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

