StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.90 million, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinedigm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIDM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,743 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinedigm during the first quarter worth about $108,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Featured Stories

