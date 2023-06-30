StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Recon Technology by 846.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,601 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.