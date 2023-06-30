StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SSYS. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Stratasys Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.41. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,606,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 628.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 471,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 406,812 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 428,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 32,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

