StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
UNVR has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.
Univar Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 61.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Univar Solutions
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Univar Solutions
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.