StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

UNVR has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 61.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

