StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 207.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105,593 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 5.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 50.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after acquiring an additional 153,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

