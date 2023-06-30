StockNews.com Lowers Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AX opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 52.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.