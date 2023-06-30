StockNews.com Lowers First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of First Community in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First Community Stock Up 0.1 %

FCCO opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. First Community has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community Dividend Announcement

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). First Community had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. Analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 221,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Community by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

