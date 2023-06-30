StockNews.com Upgrades Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. Maxim Group downgraded Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.75.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NWN opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $40,829.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 186 shares in the company, valued at $8,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,107,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,015,000 after acquiring an additional 99,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after acquiring an additional 26,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

