Superior Plus Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Superior Plus in a report released on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion. Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPB. TD Securities set a C$14.50 target price on Superior Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Atb Cap Markets raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.85. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.10 and a 12 month high of C$11.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

