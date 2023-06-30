Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.68

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.68 and last traded at C$6.79, with a volume of 72109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGY shares. Eight Capital set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$687.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$161.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.40 million. Surge Energy had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 44.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.7929825 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

